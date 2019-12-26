April 28, 1940-December 24, 2019

MOLINE — John P. Vershaw, 79, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 peacefully at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 12:30pm. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alleman High School or St. Mary's Church.

John was born April 28, 1940 in Moline, the son of Peter Vershaw and Mildred Rasmussen Buller. He married Jane M. Vercoutere on October 6, 1962.

John retired from the Rock island Arsenal in 1998 after 30 plus years as a mechanical engineer. He was a problem solver and could fix anything.

John was a devote member and Eucharist Minister for St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.

John was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed vacationing and fishing with his family and friends at Lake Ida, MN. John had a talent for making his own fishing lures. He had a passion for hunting, trap shooting, and was involved with Ducks Unlimited for many years. John will be missed by all who had the pleasure of his company doing all the things he loved the most in life.