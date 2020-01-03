November 15, 1962-January 1, 2020

BETTENDORF —John O. Dunbar, 57, of Bettendorf passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 1, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Pleasant Valley Cemetery following the service. Memorials may be made to the family.

John Olin Dunbar was born on Nov. 15, 1962, in Moline, the son of Olin and Verna (Muellerleile) Dunbar. John graduated from Bettendorf High School and the University of Iowa with degrees in mass communications and journalism. John had made the dean's list all four years he attended.

John was a great lover of music, especially jazz, and he was a charter member of the Catfish Jazz Society. John was a kind and gentle man who led a simple life and loved his family. He enjoyed golf, poetry, reading and plants. One of his poems was published in “Lyrical Iowa.” In his earlier years he excelled at athletics, especially basketball.