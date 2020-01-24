GENESEO — John O. Bateman, “Jack” to his friends and acquaintances, 94, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030-7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Skills, Inc. The Arc, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Riverbend Food Bank.

Jack was born to LeClaire and Bernice Bateman on Nov. 23, 1925, the third of four boys. After his mother passed away when he was 14 years old, his father — then Captain of the W.J. Quinlan, a paddlewheel steamboat on the Mississippi River — took Jack to work before school and he swept and waxed the dance floor of the ship before going to school. After school, he had a job setting pins at the old Bowladrome Bowling Alley in Rock Island. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1943 and that same year married the love of his life, Jeanne. They had three children — daughter, Beverly Jeanne (succumbed when a toddler), son, William, and daughter, Chrystal — and were married for 40 years until Jeanne Bateman passed away in 1983.

In early 1944, Jack joined the Navy and served until the end of the World War II. Most of his time was spent on the U.S.S. Laffey and the U.S.S. Rall, and he participated in the battles of Iowa Jima, Okinawa and Guam. After being honorably discharged from the Navy at the war's end, he returned to Rock Island and got a job at Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Co. where he would work for 43 years until his retirement in 1989. In his retirement years, he was an avid collector of insulators, lightening rod balls, weather vanes and bottles, and he traveled to trade shows across the county with daughter Chrystal until time took its toll and the traveling was no longer possible. Through these interests he met many people and made many friends whom he enjoyed greatly and with whom he stayed in touch. In his mind, his most important contribution to the world was that he was the sole caregiver to daughter Chrystal from her mother's passing in 1983 until his own exit form this life.