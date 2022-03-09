March 6, 2022

MILAN-John M. DeLoose, 75, of Milan, passed away Sunday March 6, 2022 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10am Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or Calvary Cemetery.

John had been employed by Case IH for over 33 years as an assembler.

Survivors include his sons, John C. and Michael (Christine) DeLoose; grandchildren, Sherry, Makayla, Kian and Quinn DeLoose, Devin and Derek Garner; sister, Jacqulin Shore.