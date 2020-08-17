× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLONA -- John M. Daggett, 61, of Colona, Illinois, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, with family and loved ones at his side.

Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place following visitation at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to Earthrise or Wounded Warrior Project.

John Michael Daggett was born August 11, 1959, in Moline, the son of John Morton and Millie Lou (Whitlow) Daggett. He served in the U.S. Navy for over nine years, serving with the International Peacekeeping force in Lebanon and as a Chief Master of Arms. He retired March of 2020 from the U.S. Postal Service in Milan.

He was a Waterkeeper, a member of the Colona American Legion, and he enjoyed boating, fishing, photography, and collecting artifacts. Above all else, family was the most important thing to John, especially his children.

John is survived by two children, Elissa (fiancé Christopher Rostenbach) Daggett of Rock Island, and Theo Daggett of Coal Valley; his mother, Millie Daggett of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and two sisters, Sherry Chilton of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Cathy (Dean) Daconto of Normandy, Tennessee.