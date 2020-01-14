June 12, 1964-January 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE — John M. Bender, 55, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Little Brown Jug at 1315 18th Ave. in East Moline. Cremation has been accorded. Van Hoe Funeral Home. Ltd., in East Moline, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

John was born June 12, 1964, in Rock Island, a son of William Sr. and Barbara (Enright) Bender. He married Angela Randall on May 27, 2007, in Davenport.

He was an environmental specialist with International Operator's Union #150 working on the pipeline.

He was a die-hard Bears fan and a Cubs fan. He was a horse owner at Quad City Downs and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

John is survived by his wife, Angela; daughter, Morgan Bender, of Aledo, stepchildren: Mikki (Jeff) Schneckloth, of Hampton, and Matthew Duncombe, of East Moline; five grandchildren; his mother, Barbara Kershaw, of Colona; brothers: William (Mary Ann) Bender, of East Moline, and Thomas (Brenda) Bender, of Colona; several nieces and nephews; stepmother, Thelma Bender, East Moline; two stepsisters; and his dog, Lilly May.