August 30, 1951-February, 18, 2020

EAST MOLINE — John L.R. Frederick, 68, of East Moline, Ill., died Tuesday, February, 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

John was born August 30, 1951, in Moline, the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Risse) Frederick. He married Robin (Bradley) Randles November 16, 1983, in Alliance, Neb. He worked on the Rock Island Lines and retired from the Santa Fe Railroad. He later worked at Williams & White, Moline.

John was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Survivors include his wife; children, Shawntayne (Paul) Frederick, Rockford, Ill., Tosha Frederick, Rockford, Kenneth (Kelly) Sedam, East Moline, Michael (Jennifer) Sedam, Port Byron, Ill., and Kelly Barroso, East Moline; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Candace Egbert, East Moline, Cheryl Godsey, Low Moor, Iowa, Michael (Laura) Christensen, Wisconsin, Marita Irvine, Alaska, and Robert (Delee) Frederick Jr., Branson, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Marty, Monica, Monty, Alisa and Honey; and brothers-in-law, Mel Egbert, Everett Godsey and Dave Irvine.