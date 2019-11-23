February 16, 1953-November 22, 2019
COAL VALLEY — John L. Bell, 66, of Coal Valley, retired Circuit Court Judge of the 14th Circuit, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 22, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3-7pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to Quad City Crime Stoppers.
John was born February 16, 1953 in Davenport, the son of John A. and Bernice (Beyer) Bell. He married Donna Chumbley on July 15, 2006 in Moline.
John retired from the Circuit Court Judge 14th Circuit in 2014. He graduated from Law School in 1982 and began his legal career at Shoede, Bell, Scott and Panousis Law Firm.
John was proud serving as President of Crime Stoppers, serving on the Board at Unity Point Health, Robert Young Center, CADS and Optimist Club. He enjoyed golfing and wagering on athletic events. He was an avid Cleveland Brown and St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Josh (Ashley) Chumbley, Moline, Kenny (Sara) Chumbley, Moline and Kevin (Jenna) Chumbley, Moline; grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Alex, Delaney, Kayden and Nolan; brothers, Gary (Catherine) Bell, Geneseo and twin brother, Jeff (Dorothy) Bell, Mesa, AZ; mother-in-law, Karen Ott, Moline and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Brian Ott.
