{{featured_button_text}}

February 16, 1953-November 22, 2019

COAL VALLEY — John L. Bell, 66, of Coal Valley, retired Circuit Court Judge of the 14th Circuit, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 22, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

Funeral services will be 10am, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3-7pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to Quad City Crime Stoppers.

John was born February 16, 1953 in Davenport, the son of John A. and Bernice (Beyer) Bell. He married Donna Chumbley on July 15, 2006 in Moline.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

John retired from the Circuit Court Judge 14th Circuit in 2014. He graduated from Law School in 1982 and began his legal career at Shoede, Bell, Scott and Panousis Law Firm.

John was proud serving as President of Crime Stoppers, serving on the Board at Unity Point Health, Robert Young Center, CADS and Optimist Club. He enjoyed golfing and wagering on athletic events. He was an avid Cleveland Brown and St. Louis Cardinal fan.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Josh (Ashley) Chumbley, Moline, Kenny (Sara) Chumbley, Moline and Kevin (Jenna) Chumbley, Moline; grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Alex, Delaney, Kayden and Nolan; brothers, Gary (Catherine) Bell, Geneseo and twin brother, Jeff (Dorothy) Bell, Mesa, AZ; mother-in-law, Karen Ott, Moline and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Brian Ott.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To send flowers to the family of John Bell, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 27
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
10:00AM
St. Pius X Church
2502 - 29th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.
Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
3:00PM-7:00PM
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111-1st St A
Moline, Illinois 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.

Tags

Load comments