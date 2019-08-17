January 14, 1928-August 16, 2019
ANDALUSIA — John P. “Jake” Nitz Jr., 91, of Illinois City, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Aledo. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Andalusia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
John was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Andalusia, a son of John P. and Lottie (Bremer) Nitz. He married Mary L. Ewing on Jan. 24, 1948, in Rock Island. Mary passed away March 26, 2010. John worked as a commercial fisherman and owned Jake's Fish and Bait, 2 miles west of Andalusia, with his wife, Mary, until their retirement in 1988. John enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, David (Paula) Nitz, Illinois City, Richard Nitz, Galesburg, Karen Dohrn, Denver, Colo., and Sandy (Eugene) Wong, Calif.; sons-in-law, Mike Crane and Gary Nickell; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; special friend, Chris McCalley; beloved pet, Frazier; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; sons, John “Little Jake” Nitz and Doug Nitz; daughters, Vickie Nickell and Rebecca Crane; brother, Raymond Nitz; sisters, Anna Tuttle and Mary Schmidt; and a grandson, Timothy Pietz.
