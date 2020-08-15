John “Jack” K. Ronk

MOLINE — John K. “Jack” Ronk was born July 17, 1938, in Moline, the son of Earl and Elaine Ronk. He married his teenage sweetheart, Marcella Dossche, on Jan. 23, 1960, in Moline. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year. Jack is survived by his wife, six children and 11 grandchildren.

Jack devoted 10 years of his career as a proud employee of Deere & Company before starting his own business, CSL Lighting, which he successfully led for 31 years. In 1978 he moved his business to California, and along with his family, made his home in Westlake Village. He will be remembered by friends, family and all who knew him for his integrity, selflessness, ingenuity and fierce loyalty.