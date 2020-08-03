EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for John “Jack” Eddleman, 84, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 . Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Eddleman died Friday July 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

Jack was born May 12, 1936, in Moline, the son of Ralph and Mary Esther (Parmley) Eddleman. He married Willa Ann Culp on Sept. 7, 1956, in East Moline. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. He had been an assembler at John Deere Harvester, where he retired in March of 1987 after 32 years of service. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, East Moline. He enjoyed golfing and playing euchre and poker. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. After the disappearance of his granddaughter, Trudy Appleby, Jack had never given up hope of finding her.