May 12, 1936- July 31, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for John “Jack” Eddleman, 84, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Mr. Eddleman died Friday July 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Jack was born May 12, 1936, in Moline, the son of Ralph and Mary Esther (Parmley) Eddleman. He married Willa Ann Culp on Sept. 7, 1956, in East Moline. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. He had been an assembler at John Deere Harvester, where he retired in March of 1987 after 32 years of service. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, East Moline. He enjoyed golfing and playing euchre and poker. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. After the disappearance of his granddaughter, Trudy Appleby, Jack had never given up hope of finding her.
Survivors include his children, Anita (Tom) Parkinson, Aledo, Ill., and Ray (Lynda) Eddleman, Moline; grandchildren, Trudy, Halie, Madison, Wesley and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Brenda Gordon; siblings, Ruth (Jiggs) McKenzie, Don (Jeri) Eddleman, and Roy (Shirley) Eddleman.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, East Moline, or Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Society and everyone at UnityPoint for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
