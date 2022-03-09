February 6, 1933-March 1, 2022

John Hornick, Jr., 89, of East Moline, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House and rejoined his wife March 1, 2022. Cremation rites were accorded. No services are planned at this time. John's family will host a private celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Quad City Paws.

John was born February 6, 1933 to John and Anna Hornick. He was the youngest of three children. He was a UTHS graduate where he met his wife, Patricia. He married Patricia Feehan on May 10, 1952. She preceded him in death on March 12, 2007 in Leesburg, FL. They were lifelong residents of East Moline, but spent the winter months in Florida. John graduated from the R.I. Arsenal Apprentice Program and the Industrial Engineering Program. He was active in the development in technical documentation for the procurement and support of numerous weapons systems. In 1975 he became Chief of the Standardization Division and at retirement in 1987 was Chief of Data Management.

During his tenure as a civilian employee with the U.S. Army, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1951 to 1966. He held the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He and Pat enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Mexico, and cruising throughout the Caribbean and South America.

In his spare time, he was a “jack of all trades” which included building and remodeling several homes. He was always available to his children and grandkids for help with plumbing, electrical, and handyman projects. He was the No. 1 fan for his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and worked incredibly hard to give his children the tools they needed to succeed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Chris, his son, Jay (Keely) Hornick, his son, Bob (Kim) Hornick, and his fur baby, Danny. His grandchildren, John (Jessica) Hornick, Kelly Hornick (Noah Wethington), Steven Hornick, Grace Hornick (Dakota Hewitt), Sam (Amanda) Hornick. Great grandchildren, August Hornick, Weston and Josie Wethington, Oaklyn Hewitt and Oakley Hornick.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters.

A special thank you to the wonderful nurses at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, we will forever be grateful.