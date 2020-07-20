John 'Harvey' Lewis Morrison

Harvey grew up on a farm in Moro and moved to Galesburg, Ill., at a young age and later to Rock Island. He worked on the railroad for many years after graduating from high school, maintaining and installing lines in several local states. He loved music and played in a band in his younger years. He also had an avid interest in cars and maintained and drove several "hot" vehicles. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rita and Jerry.