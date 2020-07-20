John 'Harvey' Lewis Morrison
October 12, 1957-July 16, 2020

SILVIS — John “Harvey” Lewis Morrison, 62, died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis, Ill.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services.

He was born Oct. 12, 1957, in Moro, Ark., to Annie Lou and Jesse Morrison. He had 13 siblings: Oscar "Sunshine" (Cloria) Morrison, Ida “Rita” Stewart (deceased), Justine (Woody) Brodnax, Dorothy "Dottie" Liggins, Della (John) Bril, Jerry Morrison (deceased), Wendy Morrison, Sandy Morrison, Joanne Morrison, Adrian Morrison, Tyrone Morrison, Jessica (Joseph) Morrison-Kirk and Justin Morrison.

John has two adult children, Detron (Jennifer) Payton and Deatra Morrison.

Harvey grew up on a farm in Moro and moved to Galesburg, Ill., at a young age and later to Rock Island. He worked on the railroad for many years after graduating from high school, maintaining and installing lines in several local states. He loved music and played in a band in his younger years. He also had an avid interest in cars and maintained and drove several "hot" vehicles. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Rita and Jerry.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

