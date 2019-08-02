August 16, 1933-August 2, 2019
EAST MOLINE — John H. Horton, 85, of East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Amber Ridge Assisted Living, Moline.
Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Entombment is in Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Friends are invited to join the family at a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe following the entombment. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association or a favorite charity.
John Hubert Horton was born Aug. 16, 1933, in Mountain Grove, Mo., to Fred and Lula (Tyrrell) Horton. He married Lorene Sartor on Oct. 23, 1952, in Mountain Grove. She died Jan. 29, 2019. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from John Deere Planter.
He enjoyed feeding the birds, gardening and collecting John Deere items. He also loved tinkering (he could fix anything) and cars.
John is survived by five children: Judy Egert, and her husband, Robin, of Moline, John Horton, of Silvis, Kathy Newkirk, and her husband, Gary, of Moline, Carol Emmert, of Marion, Ill., and Barb Horton, of Moline; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leland Horton, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and a sister, Joe Ann Brandt, of Milton, Fla. He was preceded in death by a son, Jack Horton; a great-granddaughter, Tessa Horton; and several siblings.
