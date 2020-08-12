John Edward Miller

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Moline, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s. Masks will be required; social distancing will be practiced, and there will be no physical touching. Burial will follow at Moline Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

John was born on June 23, 1944, in Vandalia, Ill., the son of Lester and Katherine (Johnson) Miller. He graduated from Illiopolis High School in 1962 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1966. He married Bernadette A. Biolchini on Aug. 19, 1967, in Oglesby, Ill. John was a process engineer for International Harvester, East Moline, for 38 years and was especially proud of being involved with the development of the Axial Flow Combine. He was a licensed registered professional engineer and a former member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, served on the Moline Plan Commission and was a Master Gardener. John grew up helping his grandparents farm, which fostered his love of gardening. His summer “crops” of vegetables and flowers were noteworthy. He also loved photography and traveling, often recalling a rafting trip on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and an avid Illini basketball and football fan. His shouts of “I-L-L-I-N-I” were a common occurrence. John’s greatest joy was his family, and spending time with his children and grandchildren was the ultimate good time for him. He had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.