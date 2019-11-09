ALEDO — John E. Guthrie, 89, of Aledo, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan.
Services for Mr. Guthrie will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Avonlea Cottage, Milan.
John was born on July 22, 1930, in Moline, a son of John M. and Rose M. (Elas) Guthrie. He married Bonnie Dennis on Dec. 8, 1951, in Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
John served in the U.S. Army and later graduated from the University of Illinois. He taught school at St. Anne, Ill., and later in Cambridge, Ill. He returned to Viola and was the owner/operator of Mercer County Stone and Coal Rock Quarry. Later John went into government service at the Mine Safety and Health Agency in Peru, Ill. When John retired from government service, he returned to Aledo with his wife, Bonnie.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; daughters and sons-in-law, Deb and Gary Howe, Milan, Sandy and Don Swanson, Rock Island; grandchildren, Matt (Lynn) Swanson, Heather (Nick) Pazoles; great-grandson, Cody; nephews, Dave Guthrie and John Guthrie; and a sister-in-law, June Guthrie, Schaumburg, Ill.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Guthrie; and a sister-in-law, Jean Guthrie. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.