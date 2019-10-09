John “Dave” David Gould

July 10, 1928-October 8, 2019
ORION — John David “Dave” Gould, 91 of rural Orion, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Beulah Presbyterian Church, rural Orion. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., 1301 4th St., Orion. Burial will be at Beulah Cemetery – Rural Township where military honors will be conducted by Orion American Legion Post 255. Memorials may be made to the church.
Dave was born July 10, 1928, in Moline the son of Joe and Norma Hiatt Gould. He married Mary Kammerman on Oct. 22, 1949, at Beulah Presbyterian Church. She preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2012.
Dave was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and was a member of the Orion American Legion Post 255. He was a general contractor and owner operator of Dave Gould Construction for almost 50 years, retiring in 2005. In his younger years Dave enjoyed fishing and hunting. Later in life you could find him mowing his grass or down the lane mowing for the neighbors. He was a longtime member of Beulah Presbyterian Church. His true passion was woodworking; it was through this that he could share Christ and let his creative pieces reflect Christian woodcraft.
Above all was his love for his family, including children, David Chris (Ruth) Gould, Mitch (Rev. Collette) Gould, Gavin (Dorothy) Gould; grandchildren, Tim Gould, Michele (Eric) Young, Kendra (Ryan) Connelly, Joseph Gould and Amanda Gould; 15 great-grandchildren; stepgrandsons, Andrew (Sara) Burger and Nate Cosner; sisters, Margaret Wilhouse and Joan “Joni” (Harvey) Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Richard; and daughter-in-law, Connie
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.