October 28, 1927-August 25, 2019
MOLINE-John D. VanNatta, Moline Illinois passed away Sunday, August 25th at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa surrounded by his loving family. John was born October 28, 1927 in Platteville, WI to Leroy and Florence Quinlan VanNatta. He graduated from Platteville, WI High School in 1945. He attended Loras College until drafted into the Army Air Force in 1946 reaching the rank of Sergeant. He was stationed in the Philippines. After being discharged in 1947, he attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, WI majoring in Engineering. He married Joyce Kay in 1949 and Carolyn Guinn Dailey in 1981.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. A visitation honoring him will be 4-7pm Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Health Care, Inc., Alleman High School or Bethany for Children and Families.
John was employed by Deere and Company as an engineer for 33 years retiring in 1983.
John loved spending time with his family and friends. He was the ultimate Mr. fix-it-guy, an avid golfer, a master wood worker and Cubs and Bears fan. His ready smile and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him. He adored his dog Sadie and was known in the neighborhood as the guy who carried his dog for a walk.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Carolyn, daughter, Carolyn (Richard) Trewartha, Platteville, WI; son, Dr. Michael (Doreen) VanNatta, Moline, IL; son-in-law, Chris Meuser, Moline, IL; step-children, Brian (Lori) Dailey, Austin, TX, Jill (Larry) Kelly, Rock Island, IL, Mitch Dailey Wilson, NC, Melissa (Jim) Lampo, Colona, IL and Curt (Lisa) Dailey, Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Tim (Angie) Brown, Amanda Brown, Andy (Lauren) VanNatta, Allison (Jeffrey) Wright, Aubrey (Aaron) McKay, Matthew (Samantha) VanNatta, Mark and Mitch VanNatta, Adam (Hollie) Meuser, and Abby and Kyle Meuser, Ellen (Tommy) Burt, Megan (J.T.) McCormick, Michael Dailey, Maggie Lampo, Miles (Claire) Lampo, Brooke, Dailey and Keira Dailey; 18 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way and his beloved pup, Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Mark, daughter, Lori Meuser, grandson, Mark Brown, sister, Norma Saunders and brother, Francis VanNatta.
