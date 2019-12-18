June 7, 1946-December 16, 2019

MOLINE — John D. Seabolt, of Moline, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at home. A memorial visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

John was born June 7, 1946, in Craigsville, W.Va. One of 17 children born to Clark and Ruby O'Quinn Seabolt. He married Crystle J. Laird on April 10, 1968, in Hannibal, Mo.

John retired from McLaughlin Body Co. in 2013, where he had been a welder and foreman for 42 years. He also worked at Case IH for four years. John was a longtime member of the local U.A.W. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Surviving are his wife, Crystle, of Moline; son, Tony Seabolt, and his wife Marcia, Rock Island, and son, Nick C. Seabolt Sr., Davenport; grandchildren, Veronica Seabolt, Serina Seabolt, Victoria Seabolt and Nick Seabolt Jr.; great-grandchildren, Corey and Olivia; sister, Carol Sue Dodril, Sebastian, Fla.; brother, Delbert Christian, Matherville, Ill.; numerous nieces, nephews and other family; and brothers- and sister-in-law, Dennis (Jeanette) Laird, Kirk Laird and David Laird.