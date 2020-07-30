January 6, 1931-July 28, 2020
GENESEO — John C. Rounds, 89, of Geneseo, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Trisha Rounds-Smith will lead the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Kewanee. Military Honors will be conducted by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation for John will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Vandemore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John C. Rounds Memorial Fund.
John was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Toulon, Ill., the son of James and Edna Mae (Cox) Rounds. He married Joan E. DeBeir on March 17, 1955, in Elmira, Ill. She preceded him in death in 2009. John was employed at John Deere Harvester Works, in the Assembly Change-Out Division for 30 years. He was a Webelo Cub Scout leader for two years. He served in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers in Korea. John enjoyed watching airplanes and gardening in his flower gardens. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed walking, hiking and mountain climbing.
He is survived by his son, Kevin (Peggy) Rounds, of East Moline; daughters, Penny (Randy) Galvin, of Moline, and Brenda Ferguson, of Geneseo; grandchildren, Joshua and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Raygan; brothers, Jim (Shirley) Rounds, of Hooppole, Ill., Dave (Jeanie) Rounds, of Colona, Ill., and Lawrence W. Rounds, of Moline; and sister, Margaret McClary, of Carbon Cliff, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, and his parents.
