× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 6, 1931-July 28, 2020

GENESEO — John C. Rounds, 89, of Geneseo, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Trisha Rounds-Smith will lead the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Kewanee. A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Vandemore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John C. Rounds Memorial Fund.

John was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Toulon, Ill., the son of James and Edna Mae (Cox) Rounds. He married Joan E. DeBeir on March 17, 1955, in Elmira, Ill. She preceded him in death in 2009.

John was employed at John Deere Harvester Works, in the Assembly Change-Out Division for 30 years. He was a Webelo Cub Scout leader for two years. He served in the U.S. Army Combat Engineers in Korea. John enjoyed watching airplanes, and gardening in his flower gardens. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He also enjoyed walking, hiking and mountain climbing.