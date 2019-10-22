May 8, 1936-October 21, 2019
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — John C. Henninger, 83, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
John was born in Bloomington, Ill., and grew up throughout West Central Illinois before joining the U.S. Navy at the age of 20. He proudly served in the Navy for four years as an air traffic controlman on the USS Wasp. His travels while in the Navy, combined with those from his later involvement in Indycar racing, allowed him to visit six of the seven world continents. John worked for Bear Automotive for 31 years and later with Goodyear Tire and Rubber company for eight years.
Surviving are his wife, Berta Henninger; eldest son, John; youngest son, James; sister, Sue Campana; and his indoor and outdoor pets.
You have free articles remaining.
A private interment will be in the future at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the veterans hospital of your choice.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.