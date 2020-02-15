July 14, 1945-February 13, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — John B. Rudisill III, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
John was born July 14, 1945, in Ottawa, Kan., to John B. Rudisill Jr. and Virginia (Schroeder) Rudisill. He grew up on a small farm in northwest Missouri learning the virtues of an honest day's work and the joys of family togetherness. On Sept. 6, 1964, he wed the love of his life, Pauline Mathis, with whom he spent 55 wonderful years and raised two children. He was a loving father, intensely proud of his children. John worked over 40 years for Hy-Vee. The final 20 of these years he was seafood and service meats manager at Avenue of the Cities, Moline. In retirement, he worked for Metropolitan Labs as a courier. John enjoyed a good prank and telling jokes, traveling with friends, dancing with his sweetheart, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Pauline Rudisill, Rock Island; children, Veronica (Todd) Brooks, Rock Island and John P. (Stephanie) Rudisill, Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Lauren Clark, Allie Clark, Szabina Rudisill, and Otto Rudisill; and siblings, Richard A. (Shirley) Rudisill, Mo., and Carol Smith, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
An informal gathering to share memories is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, the families request that memorials be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Online condolences may be left to John's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201