John B. Rudisill III

John was born July 14, 1945, in Ottawa, Kan., to John B. Rudisill Jr. and Virginia (Schroeder) Rudisill. He grew up on a small farm in northwest Missouri learning the virtues of an honest day's work and the joys of family togetherness. On Sept. 6, 1964, he wed the love of his life, Pauline Mathis, with whom he spent 55 wonderful years and raised two children. He was a loving father, intensely proud of his children. John worked over 40 years for Hy-Vee. The final 20 of these years he was seafood and service meats manager at Avenue of the Cities, Moline. In retirement, he worked for Metropolitan Labs as a courier. John enjoyed a good prank and telling jokes, traveling with friends, dancing with his sweetheart, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.