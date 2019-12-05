May 24, 1942-November 25, 2019.

ARVADA, Colo. — John Arthur Warren, 77, of Arvada, Colo., passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, with family by his side.

Born on May 24, 1942, in Moline, to Richard and Lillian Warren, John graduated from Rock Island High School in 1960 and went on to earn a degree in architecture from the University of Illinois.

John is survived by son, Rick; wife, Tricia; daughter, Tracy (Crossman) and husband Joseph; stepdaughters, Ilysa (Albright) and husband Chuck, Jami Butera and husband Frank. He took great pride in his grandchildren Jack, Lily, Evie, Hannah, Fisher, Zachary, Nathan, as well as grandchildren Blair and Kyle and great-grandchildren Jack, Zane and Evelyn.

John was a meat and potatoes, shot and a beer guy, who enjoyed sharing his gift and love for artwork with family and friends, giving to his church, hunting/fishing/camping, and anything sports related. (especially Da Bears!)

John was as kind a soul as you could find. Family and friends were the cornerstones of his happiness. He always had a smile and kind word for any and all. He loved corny jokes and laughing out loud (old school, pre-internet).