EAST MOLINE — John A. Roberts, 86, East Moline, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

John was born on April 28, 1933, in Sherrard, Ill., the son of Ernest and Margaret (West) Roberts. He married Venus Gibson on Jan. 22, 1955, in East Moline. She died on Dec. 17, 2016. John retired from the City of East Moline in 1997. He was a devoted church member and loved being with his family and friends.