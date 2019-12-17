John A. Roberts
View Comments
EAST MOLINE

John A. Roberts

{{featured_button_text}}
John A. Roberts

April 28, 1933-December 16, 2019

EAST MOLINE — John A. Roberts, 86, East Moline, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

John was born on April 28, 1933, in Sherrard, Ill., the son of Ernest and Margaret (West) Roberts. He married Venus Gibson on Jan. 22, 1955, in East Moline. She died on Dec. 17, 2016. John retired from the City of East Moline in 1997. He was a devoted church member and loved being with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Susan Roberts, East Moline, and sisters, JoAnn and Sharon.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News