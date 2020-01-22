January 27, 1933-January 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — John A. Math, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a 3:30 rosary and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Presentation. Entombment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

John was born January 27, 1933 in Rock Island, the son of Ferdinand and Hildagard (Just) Math. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy, Davenport in 1951.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Minnette M. Sweers on July 28, 1953 in Moline.

John worked for Rock Island Railroad for 24 years was President of their Union, retired in 1991 from McLaughlin Body, Moline and his hobby job was at a Moline car wash.

John was a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Loras Assembly, Davenport and Knights of Columbus 716 Leo Council, Silvis.