January 27, 1933-January 21, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — John A. Math, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, with a 3:30 rosary and Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Presentation. Entombment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
John was born January 27, 1933 in Rock Island, the son of Ferdinand and Hildagard (Just) Math. He graduated from St. Ambrose Academy, Davenport in 1951.
John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Minnette M. Sweers on July 28, 1953 in Moline.
John worked for Rock Island Railroad for 24 years was President of their Union, retired in 1991 from McLaughlin Body, Moline and his hobby job was at a Moline car wash.
John was a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Loras Assembly, Davenport and Knights of Columbus 716 Leo Council, Silvis.
John loved his family and was proud of all their achievements. He was blessed with the family living very close to home over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Minnette; daughter, Christine Morrissey and son, Steven Math; sister, Lois (Fred) DeCoster and brother, Paul Math. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Bonnie Math and son-in-law, Tom Morrissey.
John and family thanks Dr. B. Reddy and Michael Bollaert and Friendship Manor Memory Care for their excellent care and his long battle with Alzheimer's.
