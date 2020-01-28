January 17, 1949-January 27, 2020

COLONA — John A. Maldonado Sr., 71, Colona, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

John was born on Jan. 17, 1949, in Sterling, Ill., the son of Perfecto and Francesca (Casarez) Maldonado. He married Laura Karn on March 10, 1995, in Rock Island. He worked as a CNA at the Dixon State Hospital and most recently at Aspenwood, Silvis. John was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and loved Classic TV shows.

Survivors include his wife, Laura; children, John (Kandy) Maldonado Jr., Eldridge, Iowa, LaMonte (Kim) Maldonado, Mobile, Ala., Penelope Maldonado (Leo Dempewolf), Dixon, Chris Karn (Tammy Hoffman), Morrison, Kristina Maldonado, Dixon, Michelle (Roland) Harrison, Rock Falls, Michael (Eva) Maldonado, Carbon Cliff, and Mario Maldonado, Colona; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Benita Reyes.

