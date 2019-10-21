September 3, 1927-October 19, 2019
EAST MOLINE — John A. Henriksen, 92, East Moline, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct Military Honors.
John was born on Sept. 3, 1927, in Clarion, Iowa, the son of Laurence and Christene (Larsen) Henriksen. He married Doris Boyungs on Aug. 23, 1947, in the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. She died Dec. 29, 2017. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He received his BA from Augustana College, Rock Island, and Masters in Education from the University of Illinois. John devoted his life to education; as a teacher, counselor, principal and assistant superintendent for East Moline schools and eventually retired as Superintendent of Schools in Ohio, Ill. He then returned to East Moline and eventually retired as school Bus Superintendent. He was actively involved in many community activities — notably he was a founding member of the UTS Credit Union and his volunteer work as a bus driver for Black Hawk Area Special Ed was especially dear to his heart. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his sons, David Henriksen, Mesa, Ariz., Eric (Sandra) Henriksen, New Berlin, Wis., and John Mark (Joan) Henriksen, Geneva, Ill.; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a brother.
Memorials may be made to Heifer International in lieu of flowers and online condolences left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.