GENESEO — Joel Robert Vandemore, 52, of Geneseo, formerly of Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. A private funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht and Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held for friends and loved ones from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Those attending will not be allowed to exit their vehicles due to COVID protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Joel Vandemore Memorial Fund which will be used for his daughters, Emma and Mia, and for a scholarship to be established and given annually to a Henry County 4-H swine show participant.

Joel was born on July 2, 1967, the son of Darrell “Ki” Vandemore and Mary Margaret Ullrick, in Geneseo. He graduated from Atkinson High School. He attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science, Chicago, Ill. Joel married Janel Longhorn and together they were business partners at the funeral home. He was a loving father and immensely proud of his two daughters, Emma and Mia. He was considered the guiding light in a very close knit and loving family. One of his daily enjoyments was going to his mom's house for a beer and cheese and crackers. He was a successful funeral director, starting two wonderful businesses. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, proudly serving the people of Henry County. Joel would deny it if asked, but he loved his stray cat, Lilly. He was a member of the Geneseo Rotary, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, and American Funeral Directors. He was a proud supporter of the Henry County Fair and the swine show in particular.