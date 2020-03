March 21, 1937-March 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joaquin Rico, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Joaquin was born March 21, 1937, in Valle De Santiago, GTO, Mexico, the son of Jesus Rico and Petra Aguilera.

He is survived by his wife, Marianita Pantoja Rico; children and spouses, Maria (Manuel) Lopez, Rodolfo (Maria) Rico, Rafael Rico, Jose (Ofelia) Rico, Roberto (Vegonia) Rico, Manuel Rico and Ma Elena (Magdaleno) Cisneros; grandchildren, Johanna Lopez, Jorge Lopez, Jose Rico, Valeria Rico, Javier Rico, Omer Rico, Lilibeth Rico and Eric Rico; siblings, the lated Daniel Rico, Isiero Rico, Concepciom, Jovita, Alfonso, Josephina and Jesus. Condolences may be left for the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com

