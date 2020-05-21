× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 11, 1930-May 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE — JoAnne VanDeCasteele, 89, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

JoAnne was born on Nov. 11, 1930, in Freeport, Ill. She graduated from Moline High School where she was a majorette. In early years she worked as a legal secretary. JoAnne Johnson married Ralph VanDeCasteele on Nov. 3, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. JoAnne was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the Moline Elks 566 and was very supportive of her husband Ralph during his political years.

Survivors include sisters-in-law, Bev VanDeCasteele, Marian VanDeCasteele, Joyce Ullmark and Joan Mullikin; and many nieces and nephews, including her niece and caregiver Connie Engholm.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, William Johnson.

A special thanks to Park Vista staff for the care shown to JoAnne over the past 12 years and to Hospice Compassus in JoAnne's final days.

