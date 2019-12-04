January 11, 1931-December 2, 2019
MILAN — JoAnne M. Hopkins, 88, of Milan, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2019, after an extended illness. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend should meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, between 9:30-10 a.m. Friday. Memorials may be made in care of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
JoAnne Mae Hopkins was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to Virgil Ambrose and Violet Evelyn Johnson McGee. She attended schools in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating from East High School.
She first married Richard Kirkpatrick in 1952 and they had two daughters, Valerie and Cheryl. She worked as an executive secretary for the president of Northwest Bank and, later, for the president of Lee Enterprises. In 1975, she married Leo Hopkins and they worked together and owned Midway Camper Sales, a subsidiary of Hopkins Manufacturing in Milan, for many years. JoAnne and Leo traveled, played cards, enjoyed going to Jumer's, and were active at Edgewood Baptist Church, where they were members for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Valerie Brekke Davenport, and Cheryl Duckworth, Peoria; grandsons, Matthew, Michael and Christopher Brekke; granddaughters Erin and Linzy Brekke and Jennifer O'Neil; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Corinne) McGee; dear friends Dale and Patty Steele; and her two stepchildren, Gerald Hopkins and Patricia Ragan.
Those who preceded her in death include her husband, Leo; her granddaughters, Lorrie Brekke and Kelly Jo Moeller; and her best friend Barb.
