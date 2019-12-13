SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joanne 'Jody" Wares nee Loui passed away peacefully in Sacramento, Calif., at the age of 81. She was born in Moline, to Fred and Christine Loui, and lived there until her marriage to R. Thomas Wares. They had a daughter and lived in Peoria and then Highland Park, where she earned her BA in English from Northeastern University and then worked at the North Shore Senior Center. Later, she moved to Sacramento to be near her daughter and worked as a school secretary for Sacramento Unified School District until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter, Thea Rood; her son-in-law, Timothy Rood; and their children, Hadley and Nash. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret 'Peggy' Philhower, and Peggy's six children. In lieu of a service, her ashes will be aerial scattered on the North Coast of California, where she enjoyed many vacations with her family. Donations in her name can be made at the Alzheimer's Association to support research into Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.