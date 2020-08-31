× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 24, 1935-August 28, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Joanne E. Fleischman, 85, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at church. Face masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joanne was born March 24, 1935, in Davenport, the daughter of Irwin and Mary (Venes) Freund. She was a 1953 graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport. She worked for 44 years at Iowana Farms American Provision Company and Char-Nor before retiring in 2001. On May 17, 1958, she married Anthony “Tony” Fleischman.

Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She enjoyed working in the yard, Fleischman luncheons and going on vacations to visit her grandchildren. Joanne especially liked to go shopping with her granddaughter, Morgann.