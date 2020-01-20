September 28, 1924-January 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Joanne DeVrieze, 95, died Sunday, Jan. 19, in her apartment at Park Vista North Hill.

Visitation is scheduled at Van Hoe's Funeral Home, East Moline, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, with a rosary at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. A luncheon will follow in the church hall.

Joanne was a devout Catholic, and relied on her deep faith when confronted by heartache and loss. She was a loving mother, a devoted friend and she spread joy everywhere she went.

She was born Joanne Antoinette Dugan on Sept. 28, 1924, near Mediapolis, Iowa, the eighth of 12 children of Elbert “E.P.” and Nellie (Schulte) Dugan. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Rock Island, and worked for Farmall.

She married Albert “Frosty” DeVrieze on Sept. 1, 1947, and raised one daughter and four sons, serving for a time as the family's sole means of support through a job at Borden's Dairy in Rock Island while Frosty recovered from early, rudimentary hip replacement surgery. She retired from Borden's in 1975.