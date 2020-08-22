× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 17, 1927-August 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Joann R. DeJonghe, 93, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center.

No services will be held. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.

Joann was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Cambridge, the daughter of Henry and Dora (Anderson) Carlson. She married Robert DeJonghe on June 28, 1946, at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Joann was a part of Clara Lodge No. 118. She was a member at Salem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her children, James “Jim” (Lori) DeJonghe, and Patricia (Terry) Caldwell; grandchildren, Jason Caldwell, Justin (Jackie) Caldwell, Melissa DeJonghe, James (Kim) DeJonghe II, Elizabeth (Mike) Hancock; great-grandchildren, Madison, Blake, Keira, Kade, Elijah, Isaac, Ella, Teryn, and Nolan; great-great-grandchild, Avery; sisters-in-law, Marcella DeJonghe and Marjorie Carlson; many nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Virgil, Ben and Darrell; and daughter-in-law Christine DeJonghe.

