March 31, 1934-January 5, 2020

MOLINE — JoAnn L Sullivan, 85, formerly of Moline, rested in her Lord's welcoming arms on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer's Association or Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service, 520 N 32 Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

JoAnn was born on March 31, 1934, at Lutheran Hospital in Moline, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Anderson) Lofgren. She graduated from Moline High School in January of 1952. She married Waldo Sullivan on July 17, 1953, in Moline, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2003. JoAnn babysat for years before working at Montgomery Ward in the children's and linen departments, retiring in 1987.

