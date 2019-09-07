January 29, 1938-September 5, 2019
MOLINE — Joan T. Irwin, 81, of Moline, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home at Overlook Village, Moline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overlook Village for a purchase of a therapy dog.
Joan was born January 29, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of John and Eva (Bauer) Pickering. She married Robert E. Irwin, Sr. on October 12, 1957 in Philadelphia. He preceded her in death March 8, 2009.
Joan attended Visitation BVM and graduated from St. Boniface Business School. She was a member of the PTA, volunteered at Toys for Tots when they first started in the Quad Cities and became an Honorary Marine and was a Girl Scout Leader. She was famous for her homemade bread and brownies and loved to help people.
Survivors include her children, Robert Irwin, Jr., Arizona, David Irwin, Moline, Diane (Carl) Albrecht, Sherrard, IL, and Charles Irwin, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda), Nick, Christie, Stephanie, Tim (Katie), Shawn (Kate), Jennifer (Jason), Kristin, Sara, Rheanne and Chase; 10 great grandchildren and sister, Eileen Dougherty, Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Ann, sister, Anne Baldwin and brother, Jack Pickering.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Overlook Village for their loving care and compassion of Joan.
