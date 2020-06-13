× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 31, 1924-June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joan Swedberg, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Joan was born March 31, 1924, in Chicago, to Ernest and Anna (Thelander) Erickson. She married Byron Swedberg in 1946 in Chicago. He preceded her in death in December 2013.

Joan graduated from Von Steuben High School in Chicago and attended Augustana College where she met Byron, the love of her life. She attended Northwestern University and received her nursing degree from Evanston Hospital, Chicago. She worked as a nurse at the John Deere Plow and Planter Works before her children were born and later worked at Moline Lutheran Hospital until retirement.