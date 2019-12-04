October 4, 1941-December 2, 2019
MOLINE — Joan S. Bergren, 78, of Moline, passed away, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to CurePSP Centers of Care, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Joan was born on Oct. 4, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of Philip and Norine (Kennedy) McCall. She married Larry Brewer on June 17, 1961, and they had four children. She later married Jim Bergren on Nov. 28, 1994, on the beach in Hawaii. She was a member of Christ the King. She began her career as a Realtor with Kurtz Realty, then later Boeye Realty. She was most recently employed with RE/MAX River Cities until she became ill. Joan was full of life and loved all outdoor activities, including snowmobiling and riding her ATV at their vacation home in Hayward, Wis. She enjoyed many adventures with Jim, her children, and 16 of her best friends riding ATVs in the western states. She also enjoyed fishing trips to Ontario, Canada, where she uttered the words “I never thought I'd say this, but hand me a leech.” She and Jim traveled many places around the world and one of her favorites was Churchill Manitoba to see polar bears migrate and watch the northern lights. Joan's sparkling blue eyes lit up the room and her laughter and big heart brought joy to all.
Survivors include her husband, Jim, Moline; daughter, Deborah (Mitch) Tomey, Coal Valley; son, Larry (Mari) Brewer Jr., Long Grove, Iowa; daughter, Kathy (Scott) Fournier, Coal Valley; daughter, Julie (Patrick) Kluck, Plymouth, Minn.; stepdaughter, Cammy Bergren, Mill Valley, Calif.; stepson, Kersten Bergren, Moline; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Lamb, Woodstock; and brother, Bob McCall, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Grace Brewer.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Connie, Katie, Nancy; and her granddaughter, Natalie, and to the staff of UnityPoint Hospice and Mayo Clinic for all the care and compassion shown to Joan and her family.
