November 7, 1933-January 17, 2020

HAMPTON — Joan Marie Tolliver, 86, of Hampton, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Riverdale, Iowa. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the start of service at the funeral home Wednesday. Burial will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church.

Joan was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Rock Island, the daughter of Chet and Marge (Weckel) Haskins. She married Andrew Tolliver on Aug. 23, 1980, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2010. She was a beautician for 10 years, then worked at John Deere in the parts depot for another 10 years. Joan was a longtime member of Countryside Christian Church and the former Rapids City Christian Church. She enjoyed square dancing and met Andy that way. She also enjoyed many trips to visit family and grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her children, Chuck (Dana) Knapp, Iona, Okla., Karen Bachman, Port St. John, Fla., Curt (Tena) Knapp, Erie, Tom Knapp, Heber Springs, Ark.; stepchildren, Dave Tolliver, Iowa City, Dale Tolliver (Roy Lawrence), Vancouver, Wash., Joyce (Jose) Tolliver Haulde, Champaign, Ill., Jeanne Tolliver, Davenport; brothers, Jack Haskins, Hampton; sister, Joyce Reiling; 32 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Andy, Joan was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Knapp; brother, Lee Haskins; stepdaughter, Carol Tolliver; son-in-law, Bob Bachman; and daughters-in-law, Bernie Knapp and Kay Tolliver. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

