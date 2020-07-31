ATKINSON — Joan Marie Coughran, 82, of Atkinson, formerly of Geneseo, passed away on July 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. A public Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A private graveside funeral service will be at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Deacon Nick Simon will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Joan Coughran Memorial Fund.

Joan was born on April 15, 1938, in Geneseo, to Elsie Valerie DeGeeter. Joan was an extraordinary woman who led her life with love, humor, joy, generosity, and a deep concern for others. She possessed a radiant smile, filled with love. She worked as an inventory management specialist for the U.S. Army Armament Command for 34 years and retired in 1993. Joan married William C. Worden in 1977. He preceded her in death in 1997. She then married Charles D. Coughran on Jan. 14, 2008. Joan and Charles formed a small musical group and sang gospel music at several nursing homes over the past 12 years. Joan was also a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Vietnam Veteran's Auxiliary.