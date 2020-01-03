May 26, 1947-December 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Joan M. Clark, 72, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the St. Joseph’s Evening Meal through St. Pius X Catholic Church or the Delacerda House, both of Rock Island.

Joan was born in LaSalle, Ill., on May 26, 1947, a daughter of Edward and Irene Castagna Kramarsic. She married Thomas M. Clark in 1972 in Rockford, Ill.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan worked as a grant writer for both Moline and Rock Island Townships. She also spent time as a treasurer and social worker.

Joan was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. She served as a Eucharistic minister taking communion to many on Saturdays and Sundays. She was very involved with St. Joseph’s evening meals and was a founder of the Delacerda House, Rock Island. Joan’s favorite hobby was photography.