Joan M. Clark
View Comments
ROCK ISLAND

Joan M. Clark

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

May 26, 1947-December 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Joan M. Clark, 72, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. A funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Inurnment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the St. Joseph’s Evening Meal through St. Pius X Catholic Church or the Delacerda House, both of Rock Island.

Joan was born in LaSalle, Ill., on May 26, 1947, a daughter of Edward and Irene Castagna Kramarsic. She married Thomas M. Clark in 1972 in Rockford, Ill.

Joan worked as a grant writer for both Moline and Rock Island Townships. She also spent time as a treasurer and social worker.

Joan was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. She served as a Eucharistic minister taking communion to many on Saturdays and Sundays. She was very involved with St. Joseph’s evening meals and was a founder of the Delacerda House, Rock Island. Joan’s favorite hobby was photography.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Thomas M. Clark, Rock Island; children (and spouses), Kim (James) Allen, Coal Valley, Scott (Lori) Clark, Crofton, Md., and Cory (Nate) Skahill, Silvis; grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Tommy, Molly, Jenna and Madison; great-grandson, Henry; brother, Thomas (Terri) Kramarsic, LaSalle, Ill; and her loving dog, Dolly, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joan Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 6
Recitation of the Rosary
Monday, January 6, 2020
3:30PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Recitation of the Rosary begins.
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
10:30AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2502 29th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Joan's Funeral Mass begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News