× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 21, 1938 - August 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Joan K. Robinson, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island with Rev. Robb McCoy officiating. The service will be live-streamed and recorded with access found at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the same location. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are required to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Funeral home staff will allow 50 people in the funeral home at a time during visitation. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to a church or other of your choice, Rock Island Frances Willard School, or Quad City Botanical Center.

Joan was born October 21, 1938, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Lester L.A. Kieso and Mildred Natalie Flatt Kieso. She married Frank B. Robinson on December 26, 1959, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Aurora.