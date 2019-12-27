April 18, 1932-December 25, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Joan E. Fluegel, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2208 4th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time at church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Joan was born in Hiteman, Iowa, on April 18, 1932, a daughter of Harry and Lucille Lawless Strom. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1950. Joan married Ronald J. Fluegel on June 2, 1951, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death Feb. 25, 2010.

Joan worked for A & P Grocery Store and Bishop's Buffet. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children (and spouses), Pam (Magnus) Berg, Rock Island, and Michael (Vickey) Fluegel, Moline; grandson, Ronnie (Crystal) Berg, DeMotte, Ind.; siblings, Donald (Bonnie) Strom, Fort Pierce, Fla., and Connie (Stan) Zelnio, Burke, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Clifford Strom.