December 5, 1938-June 8, 2020

ALPHA — Joan D. Phillis, 81, of Alpha, Ill., died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. Visitation is 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Private services will follow. Burial is in the Rosedale Cemetery in Cambridge, Ill. Memorials may be left to the Oxford American Legion Post #1197, and online condolences may be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Joan was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Kirkwood, Ill., to Ervin and Leona Hull Montgomery. She attended the local schools. Joan was united in marriage to Dale Phillis on Dec. 7, 1956, in Fort Eustis, Va. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1985.

She was employed at the Woodhull Plaza, John Deere Parts Distribution in Milan and John Deere Harvester in East Moline. She retired in December 1999.

Joan was a former member of UAW Local 79, UAW Local 865, VFW Auxiliary #143 in Orion and VFW #2153 Auxiliary in Moline. She was a member of the OES Chapter #93 in Orion and was of the Christian faith.

She enjoyed cooking, making fudge, flowers and taking care of her dog, Sophie. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.