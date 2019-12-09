April 28, 1956-December 8, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Memorial services for Jimmy Lynn Kerr, 63, of East Moline, will be 3 p.m. Friday at House of the Lord Church, East Moline. Mr. Kerr passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home. Jimmy was born April 28, 1956, in Leeds, Ala., the son of Jimmy Lee and Mary Lou (Tucker) Kerr. He married LuAnn Behrend on July 23, 2013, in Denver Colo. He worked as a lab manager for Custom Eyes, Rock Island. He enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.

His life revolved around his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, LuAnn; children, Jimmy Lynn (Suzanne) Kerr Jr., Bettendorf, Audrey Kerr, Moline, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Seeley, Moline; stepsons, Jesse, Chase and Tanner Esmoil; grandchildren, Jaylynn, Kendyll, Madalynn, Mia Rose, Reese and Gracie; mother, Mary Lou DeWaele, East Moline; brother, Micheal (Nancy) Kerr, East Moline; his dogs, Champ and Chuck Kerr.

He was preceded in death by his father and stepfather, Paul DeWaele.

Memorials may be made to LuAnn Kerr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.