Jimmie Connell

November 11, 1938-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT — Jimmie “Jim” Connell, 81, of Davenport, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2020.

According to his wishes, Jim has been cremated and there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

Jim was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Wayne and Virginia Connell. He married Marilyn (Herbert) Connell on May 6, 1961, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. She passed away on March 23, 1999. He then married Mary Ann (Kottmann) Connell in February 2000.

Jim graduated from Davenport High School in 1956 and served in the Iowa National Guard from 1955 to 1963 in Davenport.

Jim mastered three careers in his lifetime. The first was with Geifman Food Stores in Davenport, where he worked his way to Warehouse Supervisor from 1957 to 1972. He then went to work for Jack’s Distributing Company in Davenport, the Anheuser-Busch Distributor for Scott, Muscatine and Cedar counties, from 1972 to 1983, advancing to General Manager. He went to work for the Department of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1982 to 2001. In that position, Jim was a Contract Specialist, buying spare parts for a variety of military vehicles and weapons systems. Jim retired from that position in 2001.