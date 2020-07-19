Jimmie Connell

November 11, 1938-July 8, 2020
DAVENPORT — Jimmie “Jim” Connell, 81, of Davenport, passed away peacefully at his home on July 8, 2020.
According to his wishes, Jim has been cremated and there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Jim was born on Nov. 11, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Wayne and Virginia Connell. He married Marilyn (Herbert) Connell on May 6, 1961, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. She passed away on March 23, 1999. He then married Mary Ann (Kottmann) Connell in February 2000.
Jim graduated from Davenport High School in 1956 and served in the Iowa National Guard from 1955 to 1963 in Davenport.
Jim mastered three careers in his lifetime. The first was with Geifman Food Stores in Davenport, where he worked his way to Warehouse Supervisor from 1957 to 1972. He then went to work for Jack’s Distributing Company in Davenport, the Anheuser-Busch Distributor for Scott, Muscatine and Cedar counties, from 1972 to 1983, advancing to General Manager. He went to work for the Department of Defense at the Rock Island Arsenal from 1982 to 2001. In that position, Jim was a Contract Specialist, buying spare parts for a variety of military vehicles and weapons systems. Jim retired from that position in 2001.
After retirement, Jim served on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army. He joined the Davenport Kiwanis Club and served as Lieutenant Governor for two years, remaining active with the club until his death. Jim served as a Commissioner on the City of Davenport Plan and Zoning Commission from 2001 until his death. One of Jim’s proudest accomplishments was working on the original committee to write the Davenport 2025 Land Use Plan, from 2002 to 2005.
Family is what gave Jim his greatest joy. He loved visiting with family and friends, spending time in the outdoors, gardening, tinkering around the house and playing golf. He had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His children liked to joke that no matter where they went with Jim, or how far away from home they were, he would never fail to run into someone he knew. Spending time with Jim almost always left others with a smile on their face and a warm feeling in their heart.
Those left to honor Jim’s memory include his wife, Mary Ann Connell; his daughter, Julie (Michael) Gollehon, Jasper, Ind.; sons Jeffrey (Renee) Connell, Silvis, Ill.; John (Christine) Connell, Davenport; James (Stacey) Connell, Nixa, Mo.; stepdaughters Debbie (Frank) Steele, Zephyrhills, Fla.; and Elyse Meade, Jacksonville, Fla. Also surviving are three grandsons and four granddaughters; four great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters; one step-grandson and one step-granddaughter.
Other survivors include brothers Gary (Vickie) Connell, Mesquite, Nev., Ron (Rose) Connell, Pueblo, Colo.; and Tim (Edith) Connell, Corona, Calif.; and sisters Linda (Mike) Bowker, Bettendorf, Iowa; Debbie Connell, Davenport; Beth (Mike) Lambert, Altoona, Iowa; and Jody (Terry) Spurrier, Taylor Ridge, Ill.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Virginia Connell; his wife, Marylin; grandson Jeffrey Connell, Jr.; and step-grandson Jonathon Meade.
For those fortunate enough to get to know and love him, Jim will never be forgotten. The warm feelings from his love and legacy will live on forever.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
