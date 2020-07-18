× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1953-June 1, 2020

MOLINE — Jillian G. Clark, 66, of Moline, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home.

A memorial service is 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with the Rev. Dwayne Wilson, Shalom Assembly of Yahweh, Sterling, Ill., officiating. Cremation has taken place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Neurofibromatosis Foundation Midwest (nfmidwest.org).

The former Jillian Gail Tippel was born Oct. 23, 1953, in Moline, to Charles Louis and Marjorie (Todd) Tippel. She was employed as the Public Works Key Custodian at the Rock Island Arsenal for 15 years, last working in April 2018.

Jillian held a strong love and passion for Jesus Christ, her lord, and savior, and was actively involved in her church community at Shalom Assembly of Yahweh. She genuinely enjoyed baking, cooking, and watching her food and home improvement shows. Jillian adored her three children and friends. She loved to make everyone laugh, feel like family and had deep compassion and love for all of those who came into her life.