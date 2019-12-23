January 7, 1970-December 11, 2019

DAVENPORT — Jill T. Hitchcock, 49, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Davenport.

Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday prior to services. Private interment will be at Swedona Lutheran Cemetery, Swedona, Ill. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jill was born Jan. 7, 1970, in Moline, a daughter of Jan and Judith Whipple Richards. She graduated from Moline High School. She attended Eastern Illinois University for two years and then transferred to Ball State University. Jill was previously married to Brett Hitchcock.

She currently was employed with Midwest-Wheel Co., Davenport. Prior to Midwest-Wheel, Jill worked at Fed-Ex. She loved sports and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

Surviving are her mother, Judy Richards, Moline; grandson, Alex Michael Hitchcock; brother, Brad Richards, Moline; sisters, Leann Richards, Battle Creek, Mich., Michelle Wells, Port Washington, Wis., and Patricia Lipes, Rock Island; boyfriend, Jerry Lewis, Davenport; and several nieces, nephews and additional family.